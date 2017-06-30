NASIC Threat Visualization - Logo

Logo created for the Threat Visualization production team located at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center Special Missions Division, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.



The image was designed with a minimalist approach in describing the team’s mission and the visual products. First is the film strip portion, representing the videos produced in a linear format of visual storytelling. Second is the cyan strip portion, representing the digital element of current visual production technology. Third is the silhouette of the classic “cannon ball bomb” conveying the multiple threats through various domains of analytical interest. Finally is the overall “V” shape of the logo. At first glance, it is a “V” which represents the “viz” portion of Threat Visualization, however at second glance the cyan portion is also a shadow from the film strip which represents the 3D animation portion of the products.

