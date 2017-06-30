(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NASIC Threat Visualization - Logo [Image 2 of 4]

    NASIC Threat Visualization - Logo

    WPAFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2017

    Photo by Justin Weisbarth 

    National Air and Space Intelligence Center

    Logo created for the Threat Visualization production team located at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center Special Missions Division, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

    The image was designed with a minimalist approach in describing the team’s mission and the visual products. First is the film strip portion, representing the videos produced in a linear format of visual storytelling. Second is the cyan strip portion, representing the digital element of current visual production technology. Third is the silhouette of the classic “cannon ball bomb” conveying the multiple threats through various domains of analytical interest. Finally is the overall “V” shape of the logo. At first glance, it is a “V” which represents the “viz” portion of Threat Visualization, however at second glance the cyan portion is also a shadow from the film strip which represents the 3D animation portion of the products.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 13:22
    Photo ID: 3990262
    VIRIN: 170630-F-HF064-001
    Resolution: 9000x3600
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: WPAFB, OH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASIC Threat Visualization - Logo [Image 1 of 4], by Justin Weisbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

