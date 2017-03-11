(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pennsauken [Image 1 of 3]

    Pennsauken

    CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Davis 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. James Greene, the officer in charge for the Task Force Donation collection point at Camp Smith Training Site, New York Army National Guard, speaks with Lisa Reyes, a reporter with News 12 in Westchester, at Camp Smith Training Site, N.Y., November 3, 2017. (photo by U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Michael Davis)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 12:09
    Photo ID: 3990032
    VIRIN: 171103-Z-TL617-0001
    Resolution: 3897x3103
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pennsauken [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsauken
    Camp Smith
    Military
    Army
    National Guard
    Staff Sgt. Michael Davis
    NY Army National Guard
    CSTS
    NYARNG
    Camp Smith Training Site
    Cortlandt Manor
    53d Troop Command
    53d TC
    53rd TC
    Hurricane Maria
    Taskforce Donation
    TF Donation
    NYS Relief Efforts

