53rd Troop command supports hurricane response

Two 53rd Troop Command Soldiers unload donations bound for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands from an FMTV at Camp Smith Training Site on Oct. 1, 2017. The New York Army National Guard and New York Guard administered a warehousing operaton for donations collected across the state at Camp Smith. As of Nov. 30, 5,452 pallets of goods had been collected and 3,333 shipped on donated airline space. (Division of Military and Naval Affairs Photo by NYG Capt. Mark Getman)

