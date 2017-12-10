(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    53rd Troop command supports hurricane response [Image 2 of 3]

    53rd Troop command supports hurricane response

    PENNSAUKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2017

    New York National Guard

    Cpt. Nicholas Denner, left and Sgt. Cory Goodman watch as Sgt. Cory Goodman, New York Army National Guard inspects engine compartment before more than three dozen vehicles from the 152nd Engineer Support Company in Buffalo were shipped by barge at the Crowley Liner facility at Petty Island in Pennsauken, New Jersey on October 12. The mix of high mobility trucks, Humvees, and construction equipment are headed to Puerto Rico as part of the ongoing recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria.
    Photo by Kryn Westhoven, New Jersey Army National Guard

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY Army Guard's 53rd Troop Command steps up for Hurricane Response Missions

    New Jersey
    New York National Guard
    152nd Engineer Support Company

