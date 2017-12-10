53rd Troop command supports hurricane response

Cpt. Nicholas Denner, left and Sgt. Cory Goodman watch as Sgt. Cory Goodman, New York Army National Guard inspects engine compartment before more than three dozen vehicles from the 152nd Engineer Support Company in Buffalo were shipped by barge at the Crowley Liner facility at Petty Island in Pennsauken, New Jersey on October 12. The mix of high mobility trucks, Humvees, and construction equipment are headed to Puerto Rico as part of the ongoing recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria.

Photo by Kryn Westhoven, New Jersey Army National Guard

