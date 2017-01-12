171130-N-MZ078-661
PEARL HARBOR (Nov. 30, 2017) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Shawn Catchpole, from Philadelphia, tosses mooring line from aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) as the ship enters port at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Lake Erie is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lucas T. Hans)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2017 03:40
|Photo ID:
|3989089
|VIRIN:
|171130-N-MZ078-661
|Resolution:
|3570x2550
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Lake Erie (CG 70) Prepares to Moor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Lucas Hans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Lake Erie Arrives in Hawaii
LEAVE A COMMENT