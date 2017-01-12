USS Lake Erie (CG 70) Prepares to Moor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

171130-N-MZ078-661

PEARL HARBOR (Nov. 30, 2017) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Shawn Catchpole, from Philadelphia, tosses mooring line from aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) as the ship enters port at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Lake Erie is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lucas T. Hans)

