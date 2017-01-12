(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Lake Erie (CG 70) Prepares to Moor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Lake Erie (CG 70) Prepares to Moor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lucas Hans 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    171130-N-MZ078-702
    PEARL HARBOR (Nov. 30, 2017) Quartermaster 3rd Class Shanice Harrison, Ypsilanti, Mich., hoists signaling flags aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) as the ships prepares to moor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Lake Erie is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lucas T. Hans)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 03:40
    Photo ID: 3989091
    VIRIN: 171130-N-MZ078-702
    Resolution: 4136x2954
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lake Erie (CG 70) Prepares to Moor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Lucas Hans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Lake Erie (CG 70) Prepares to Moor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    USS Lake Erie (CG 70) Prepares to Moor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    USS Lake Erie (CG 70) Prepares to Moor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    USS Lake Erie (CG 70) Prepares to Moor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    USS Lake Erie (CG 70) Prepares to Moor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Lake Erie Arrives in Hawaii

    TAGS

    Michigan
    pearl harbor"
    Group
    Pacific Ocean
    Quartermaster
    Ypsilanti
    Strike
    Navy
    Carrier
    Sailors
    flag
    Deployment
    USS Lake Erie
    Lake Erie
    CSG11
    "MZ078

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT