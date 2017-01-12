(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Lake Erie (CG 70) Prepares to Moor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Lake Erie (CG 70) Prepares to Moor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lucas Hans 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    171130-N-MZ078-643
    PEARL HARBOR (Nov. 30, 2017) Sailors receive mooring line aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) as the ship prepares to pull into port at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Lake Erie is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lucas T. Hans)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.01.2017 04:03
    Photo ID: 3989088
    VIRIN: 171130-N-MZ078-643
    Resolution: 4923x3516
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lake Erie (CG 70) Prepares to Moor at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 1 of 5], by PO3 Lucas Hans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

