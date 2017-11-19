USAF F35’s train at the National Training Center

Two F35A Lightning II stealth fighters from the 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., conduct a show of force over the National Training Center’s central corridor during Decisive Action rotation 18-02 in support of 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, Nov. 20, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lisa Orender, Operations Group, National Training Center)
Date Taken:
11.19.2017
Date Posted:
11.30.2017
|Photo ID:
|3987823
|VIRIN:
|171119-A-AL352-271
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|1.95 MB
Location:
FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
