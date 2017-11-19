Two F35A Lightning II stealth fighters from the 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., conduct a show of force over the National Training Center’s central corridor during Decisive Action rotation 18-02 in support of 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, Nov. 20, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lisa Orender, Operations Group, National Training Center)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.19.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 15:55 Photo ID: 3987823 VIRIN: 171119-A-AL352-271 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 1.95 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF F35’s train at the National Training Center [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Lisa Orender, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.