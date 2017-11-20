USAF F35’s train at the National Training Center

An F35A Lightning II stealth fighter from the 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., conducts a show of force through the National Training Center’s central corridor during Decisive Action rotation 18-02 in support of 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, Nov. 20, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nikayla Shodeen, Operations Group, National Training Center)

