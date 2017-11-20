(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAF F35's train at the National Training Center [Image 3 of 3]

    USAF F35’s train at the National Training Center

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Nikayla Shodeen 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    An F35A Lightning II stealth fighter from the 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., skims the mountain tops of the National Training Center’s central corridor during Decisive Action rotation 18-02 in support of 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, Nov. 20, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nikayla Shodeen, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 15:55
    Photo ID: 3987795
    VIRIN: 171120-A-IY570-005
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF F35's train at the National Training Center [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Nikayla Shodeen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

