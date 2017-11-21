FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico – (standing, l-r) Glenn Hawkey quality assurance lead; Laura Soldevila, Antilles Middle School teacher; Kit Tressler, night shift mission manager; Glen Clifton, logistics specialist; (bottom row) Sandra Petre, right, mission specialist; Luke Houston, quality assurance lead. US Army photo by Nancy Church, USACE Power Team subject matter expert.
Students thank USACE Power Team with posters to brighten their office
