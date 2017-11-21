(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Students thank USACE Power Team with posters to brighten their office

    Students thank USACE Power Team with posters to brighten their office

    FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO

    11.21.2017

    FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico – Antilles Middle School teacher Laura Soldevila, center, prepares to hang one of the posters in the power team’s office trailer as Kit Tressler, night shift mission manager, left, and Glen Clifton, right, logistics specialist, continue working the mission.

    Puerto Rico
    USACE
    Power team
    Hurricane Maria
    Antilles Middle School

    • LEAVE A COMMENT