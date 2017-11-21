FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico – Antilles Middle School teacher Laura Soldevila, center, prepares to hang one of the posters in the power team’s office trailer as Kit Tressler, night shift mission manager, left, and Glen Clifton, right, logistics specialist, continue working the mission.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 14:36 Photo ID: 3987608 VIRIN: 171121-A-CE999-001 Resolution: 2937x3305 Size: 3.86 MB Location: FORT BUCHANAN, PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Students thank USACE Power Team with posters to brighten their office [Image 1 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.