Date Taken: 11.21.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 14:37 Photo ID: 3987623 VIRIN: 171121-A-CE999-005 Resolution: 2810x3556 Size: 2.81 MB Location: FORT BUCHANAN, PR

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Students thank USACE Power Team with posters to brighten their office [Image 1 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.