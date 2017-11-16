153rd makes room for Puerto Rico ANG maintainers

Tech. Sgt. Angel Diaz, a hydraulic technician and Airman 1st Class Juneilly Mercado, a crew chief assigned to the Puerto Rico Air National Guard’s 156th Airlift Wing inspect a steering activator end cap on a C-130 E aircraft they and their fellow airmen are working on at the Wyoming Air National Guard Base in Cheyenne. Twenty two PRANG maintenance crewmen are using the WyoGuard hangar while the Wyoming airmen are deployed and the Puerto Rican base is in disrepair following Hurricane Maria. (Wyoming Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jimmy McGuire)
