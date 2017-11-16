(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    153rd makes room for Puerto Rico ANG maintainers [Image 3 of 11]

    153rd makes room for Puerto Rico ANG maintainers

    WY, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James McGuire 

    Wyoming National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Benjamin Gascot, a crew chief assigned to the Puerto Rico Air National Guard’s 156th Airlift Wing prepares to reseal areas of the tail section on a C-130 E aircraft he and his fellow airmen are working on at the Wyoming Air National Guard Base in Cheyenne. Twenty two PRANG airmen are using the WyoGuard hangar while the Wyoming airmen are deployed and the Puerto Rican base is in disrepair following Hurricane Maria. (Wyoming Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jimmy McGuire)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 12:27
    Photo ID: 3987310
    VIRIN: 171116-Z-CG686-0009
    Resolution: 3280x4928
    Size: 10.83 MB
    Location: WY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 153rd makes room for Puerto Rico ANG maintainers [Image 1 of 11], by SFC James McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NGB
    C-130
    WyoGuard
    #153rdAW
    #PuertoRicoAirNationalGuard
    #156thAirliftWing
    #WyomingAirNationalGuard

