Tech. Sgt. Edgardo Lopez, an aircraft mechanic, and Tech. Sgt. Victor Jimenez, a non- destructive tester, assigned to the Puerto Rico Air National Guard’s 156th Airlift Wing, conduct a sway brace inspection on a C-130E aircraft they and their fellow airmen are working on at the Wyoming Air National Guard Base, in Cheyenne. Twenty two PRANG maintenance crewmen are using the WyoGuard hangar while the Wyoming airmen are deployed and the Puerto Rican base is in disrepair following Hurricane Maria. (Wyoming Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jimmy McGuire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 12:27 Photo ID: 3987285 VIRIN: 171116-Z-CG686-0002 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 8.34 MB Location: WY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 153rd makes room for Puerto Rico ANG maintainers [Image 1 of 11], by SFC James McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.