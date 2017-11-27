The Pennsylvania National Guard’s Medical Battalion Training Site hosts enlisted leadership

Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Brady of the Regional Health Command – Atlantic and senior enlisted personnel from the command’s subordinate organizations visit the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Medical Battalion Training Site (MBTS) Nov. 27 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. MBTS students prepare one of the site’s lifelike dummies for medevac under the pressure of a strict time limit. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zane Craig)

