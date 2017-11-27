(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Pennsylvania National Guard’s Medical Battalion Training Site hosts enlisted leadership [Image 3 of 3]

    The Pennsylvania National Guard’s Medical Battalion Training Site hosts enlisted leadership

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Zane Craig 

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Brady of the Regional Health Command – Atlantic and senior enlisted personnel from the command’s subordinate organizations visit the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Medical Battalion Training Site to see firsthand the training being done here and to determine how the Command can best provide support Nov. 27 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zane Craig)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 10:43
    Photo ID: 3987248
    VIRIN: 171127-Z-PU354-009
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pennsylvania National Guard’s Medical Battalion Training Site hosts enlisted leadership [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Zane Craig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Pennsylvania National Guard’s Medical Battalion Training Site hosts enlisted leadership
    The Pennsylvania National Guard’s Medical Battalion Training Site hosts enlisted leadershipThe Pennsylvania National Guard’s Medical Battalion Training Site hosts enlisted leadership
    The Pennsylvania National Guard’s Medical Battalion Training Site hosts enlisted leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Pennsylvania National Guard’s Medical Battalion Training Site hosts enlisted leadership

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    PA National Guard
    Ft. Indiantown Gap
    FTIG
    Medical Battalion Training Site
    MBTS
    PNG
    Regional Health Command – Atlantic

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT