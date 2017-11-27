The Pennsylvania National Guard’s Medical Battalion Training Site hosts enlisted leadershipThe Pennsylvania National Guard’s Medical Battalion Training Site hosts enlisted leadership

Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Brady of the Regional Health Command – Atlantic and senior enlisted personnel from the command’s subordinate organizations visit the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Medical Battalion Training Site Nov. 27 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Brady and the other visitors observed a dismounted patrol lane where MBTS students complete combat casualty assessments and prepare the simulated patient for medevac. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zane Craig)
