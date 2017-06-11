Dorn’s ‘Needs’ Stand Down benefits Veterans

Olivia Pulley, an Army Veteran who formerly lived in Augusta, Ga., and most recently Maryland, was brought to tears with the donated items. “This brings back memories of when my dad, Korean and Vietnam Army Veteran Curtis Massey, used to get these from the VA in Maryland. My father would get his bag filled with the donated items, and his eyes would fill with tears of thanks for the socks and blankets he was getting. Some Veterans today really need this and we don’t have to pay anything, because the price has already been paid.”

