(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dorn’s ‘Needs’ Stand Down benefits Veterans [Image 2 of 6]

    Dorn’s ‘Needs’ Stand Down benefits Veterans

    COLUMBIA, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2017

    Photo by Jennifer Scales 

    William Jennings Bryan Dorn VAMC

    Olivia Pulley, an Army Veteran who formerly lived in Augusta, Ga., and most recently Maryland, was brought to tears with the donated items. “This brings back memories of when my dad, Korean and Vietnam Army Veteran Curtis Massey, used to get these from the VA in Maryland. My father would get his bag filled with the donated items, and his eyes would fill with tears of thanks for the socks and blankets he was getting. Some Veterans today really need this and we don’t have to pay anything, because the price has already been paid.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 10:39
    Photo ID: 3987233
    VIRIN: 171130-A-J1234-005
    Resolution: 1424x2724
    Size: 290.4 KB
    Location: COLUMBIA, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dorn’s ‘Needs’ Stand Down benefits Veterans [Image 1 of 6], by Jennifer Scales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dorn’s ‘Needs’ Stand Down benefits Veterans
    Dorn’s ‘Needs’ Stand Down benefits Veterans
    Dorn’s ‘Needs’ Stand Down benefits Veterans
    Dorn’s ‘Needs’ Stand Down benefits Veterans
    Dorn’s ‘Needs’ Stand Down benefits Veterans
    Dorn’s ‘Needs’ Stand Down benefits Veterans

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dorn’s ‘Needs’ Stand Down benefits Veterans

    TAGS

    Stand Down
    Jennifer Scales
    Dorn VAMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT