Dorn’s Chief of Voluntary Service, Tammy Finney (right), and Army Veteran Olivia Pulley, sort through some of the items at the Needs Stand Down, Nov. 6 at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center, Nov. 6.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 10:39 Photo ID: 3987236 VIRIN: 171130-A-J1234-006 Resolution: 4000x2900 Size: 1.05 MB Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dorn’s ‘Needs’ Stand Down benefits Veterans [Image 1 of 6], by Jennifer Scales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.