Veterans receive many additional items for the coming months at the Needs Stand Down, Nov. 6 at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 10:39 Photo ID: 3987229 VIRIN: 171130-A-J1234-003 Resolution: 2455x1973 Size: 477.14 KB Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dorn’s ‘Needs’ Stand Down benefits Veterans [Image 1 of 6], by Jennifer Scales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.