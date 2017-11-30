Ambassador William Hagerty, U.S. ambassador to Japan, shakes the hand of a member of Boy Scout Troop 77 at Iwakuni City, Japan, Nov. 30, 2017. Ambassador Hagerty visited Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni officially for the first time since arriving in Japan earlier this year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 06:49 Photo ID: 3986979 VIRIN: 171130-M-VF398-0240 Resolution: 3301x3840 Size: 7.17 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Ambassador to Japan makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni [Image 1 of 24], by Cpl Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.