    US Ambassador to Japan makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni [Image 8 of 24]

    US Ambassador to Japan makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.30.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Ambassador William Hagerty, U.S. ambassador to Japan, holds up a neckerchief presented to him by Boy Scout Troop 77 at Iwakuni City, Japan, Nov. 30, 2017. Ambassador Hagerty visited Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni officially for the first time since arriving in Japan earlier this year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 06:49
    Photo ID: 3986978
    VIRIN: 171130-M-VF398-0255
    Resolution: 2522x3415
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Ambassador to Japan makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni [Image 1 of 24], by Cpl Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Baseball
    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    U.S. Ambassador
    Kizuna Stadium
    U.S.-Japan friendship

