US Ambassador to Japan makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni

Ambassador William Hagerty, U.S. ambassador to Japan, holds up a neckerchief presented to him by Boy Scout Troop 77 at Iwakuni City, Japan, Nov. 30, 2017. Ambassador Hagerty visited Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni officially for the first time since arriving in Japan earlier this year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin)
