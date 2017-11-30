Members of Boy Scout Troop 77 stand with their ceremonial shovels after symbolically planting a dogwood tree at Iwakuni City, Japan, Nov. 30, 2017. The Boy Scouts planted a tree alongside U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard F. Fuerst, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Yoshihiko Fukuda, mayor of Iwakuni City, Japan, and Ambassador Hagerty, U.S. ambassador to Japan, during his tour of Kizuna Stadium. This was ambassador Hagerty’s first official MCAS Iwakuni visit since arriving in Japan earlier this year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 06:49 Photo ID: 3986987 VIRIN: 171130-M-VF398-0228 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 15.81 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Ambassador to Japan makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni [Image 1 of 24], by Cpl Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.