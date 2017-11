The NATO Non-commissioned officers (NCO) Orientation Course run by the NATO School from Oberammergau, provides foundation knowledge of NATO to newly SHAPE appointed Allied and partner NCOs, is hosted by the Training Support Center Benelux, in Chièvres, Belgium, Nov. 28, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2017 Date Posted: 11.30.2017 05:45 Photo ID: 3986865 VIRIN: 171128-A-BD610-1044 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 12.29 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO NCO Orientation Course Hosted by TSC Benelux [Image 1 of 11], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.