    NATO NCO Orientation Course Hosted by TSC Benelux

    NATO NCO Orientation Course Hosted by TSC Benelux

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    11.28.2017

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe   

    Lt. Col. Tomasz Falecki, with the Polish Armed Forces, teaches Lessons learned for the NATO Non-commissioned officers (NCO) Orientation Course run by the NATO School from Oberammergau, and provides foundation knowledge of NATO to newly appointed Allied and partner NCOs, in the Training Support Center Benelux, in Chièvres, Belgium, Nov. 28, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017
    • LEAVE A COMMENT