Lt. Col. Tomasz Falecki, with the Polish Armed Forces, teaches Lessons learned for the NATO Non-commissioned officers (NCO) Orientation Course run by the NATO School from Oberammergau, and provides foundation knowledge of NATO to newly appointed Allied and partner NCOs, in Chièvres, Belgium, Nov. 28, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie - Details blurred for OPSEC)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2017 05:45
|Photo ID:
|3986801
|VIRIN:
|171128-A-BD610-1026
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|11.54 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NATO NCO Orientation Course Hosted by TSC Benelux [Image 1 of 11], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT