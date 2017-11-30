U.S. Ambassador to Japan makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni

Ambassador William Hagerty, U.S. ambassador to Japan, speaks to U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Nov. 30, 2017. Ambassador Hagerty visited MCAS Iwakuni officially for the first time since arriving in Japan earlier this year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

