U.S. Ambassador to Japan makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Andrew J. Pushart, commanding officer of Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, gives a tour of VMGR-152’s hangar to Ambassador William Hagerty, U.S. ambassador to Japan, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Nov. 30, 2017. Ambassador Hagerty visited MCAS Iwakuni officially for the first time since arriving in Japan earlier this year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

