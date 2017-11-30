U.S. Ambassador to Japan makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard F. Fuerst, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, gives a window tour of the air station from the air traffic control tower to Ambassador William Hagerty, U.S. ambassador to Japan, at MCAS Iwakuni, Nov. 30, 2017. Ambassador Hagerty visited MCAS Iwakuni officially for the first time since arriving in Japan earlier this year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

