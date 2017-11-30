(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Ambassador to Japan makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni [Image 10 of 10]

    U.S. Ambassador to Japan makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    11.30.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Abrego 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard F. Fuerst, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, gives a window tour of the air station from the air traffic control tower to Ambassador William Hagerty, U.S. ambassador to Japan, at MCAS Iwakuni, Nov. 30, 2017. Ambassador Hagerty visited MCAS Iwakuni officially for the first time since arriving in Japan earlier this year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2017
    Date Posted: 11.30.2017 03:21
    Photo ID: 3986655
    VIRIN: 171130-M-ON157-0006
    Resolution: 4785x3190
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Ambassador to Japan makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni [Image 1 of 10], by Cpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Ambassador to Japan makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan makes first visit to MCAS Iwakuni

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    U.S.
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Ambassador
    U.S.-Japan Alliance

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT