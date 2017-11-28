(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1-8 CAV Gunnery Qualification Table VI [Image 4 of 6]

    1-8 CAV Gunnery Qualification Table VI

    RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    11.28.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Eakin 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, Republic of Korea – An M1A2 Abrams tank crew from Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division move to Gunnery Qualification Table VI on November 28, 2017. Gunnery Qualification Table VI evaluates the tank crew on engaging stationary and moving targets in defensive and offensive postures. 1-8 Cav. has been training at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex since early November and will continue into December before returning to Camp Humphreys.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 20:32
    Photo ID: 3985948
    VIRIN: 171128-A-XS360-002
    Resolution: 4173x2786
    Size: 6.19 MB
    Location: RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, 41, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-8 CAV Gunnery Qualification Table VI [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Patrick Eakin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2ABCT-1CD
    1-8CAV

