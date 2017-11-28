1-8 CAV Gunnery Qualification Table VI

RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, Republic of Korea – An M1A2 Abrams tank crew from Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division move to Gunnery Qualification Table VI on November 28, 2017. Gunnery Qualification Table VI evaluates the tank crew on engaging stationary and moving targets in defensive and offensive postures. 1-8 Cav. has been training at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex since early November and will continue into December before returning to Camp Humphreys.

