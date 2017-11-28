RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, Republic of Korea – An M1A2 Abrams tank from 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division fires its main weapon, a 120mm canon, during Gunnery Qualification Table VI on November 28, 2017. Gunnery Qualification Table VI evaluates the tank crew on engaging stationary and moving targets in defensive and offensive postures. 1-8 Cav. has been training at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex since early November and will continue into December before returning to Camp Humphreys.
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2017 20:32
|Photo ID:
|3985947
|VIRIN:
|171128-A-XS360-001
|Resolution:
|3266x2180
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1-8 CAV Gunnery Qualification Table VI [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Patrick Eakin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT