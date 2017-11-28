(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1-8 CAV Gunnery Qualification Table VI [Image 5 of 6]

    1-8 CAV Gunnery Qualification Table VI

    RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    11.28.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Eakin 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, Republic of Korea – An M1A2 Abrams tank from 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division fires its main weapon, a 120mm canon, during Gunnery Qualification Table VI on November 28, 2017. Gunnery Qualification Table VI evaluates the tank crew on engaging stationary and moving targets in defensive and offensive postures. 1-8 Cav. has been training at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex since early November and will continue into December before returning to Camp Humphreys.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 20:32
    Photo ID: 3985947
    VIRIN: 171128-A-XS360-001
    Resolution: 3266x2180
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX, 41, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-8 CAV Gunnery Qualification Table VI [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Patrick Eakin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-8 CAV Gunnery Qualification Table VI
    1-8 CAV Gunnery Qualification Table VI
    1-8 CAV Gunnery Qualification Table VI
    1-8 CAV Gunnery Qualification Table VI
    1-8 CAV Gunnery Qualification Table VI
    Black Jack Thanksgiving Dinner

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    2ABCT-1CD
    1-8CAV

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT