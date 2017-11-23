(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Black Jack Thanksgiving Dinner [Image 6 of 6]

    Black Jack Thanksgiving Dinner

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    11.23.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Eakin 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – Col. Steven Adams, commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, cuts a ceremonial cake in celebration of Thanksgiving at the Tomahawk Dining Facility (DFAC) on November 23, 2017. The Tomahawk dining facility is managed by 2ABCT personnel as the rotational brigade currently serving in South Korea. The Tomahawk DFAC took top honors as the Commanding General's Best Mess beating out 11 other dining facilities on the peninsula.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Jack Thanksgiving Dinner [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Patrick Eakin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black Jack Thanksgiving Dinner

