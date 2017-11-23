CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – Col. Steven Adams, commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, cuts a ceremonial cake in celebration of Thanksgiving at the Tomahawk Dining Facility (DFAC) on November 23, 2017. The Tomahawk dining facility is managed by 2ABCT personnel as the rotational brigade currently serving in South Korea. The Tomahawk DFAC took top honors as the Commanding General's Best Mess beating out 11 other dining facilities on the peninsula.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2017 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 20:36 Photo ID: 3985946 VIRIN: 171123-A-XS360-001 Resolution: 5677x3790 Size: 8.79 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Black Jack Thanksgiving Dinner [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Patrick Eakin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.