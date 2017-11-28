Bowling Tournament Held in Honor of Warrior Care Month on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

171128-N-ON468-0033 PEARL HARBOR (Nov. 28, 2017) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Ivan Valencia bowls a frame during a bowling tournament in honor of Warrior Care Month at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The event was hosted by the Navy Wounded Warrior program, in commemoration of Warrior Care Month. This year’s theme for Warrior Care Month, as in years past, is “Show of Strength.” This strength is represented in the physical, mental, spiritual, emotional, familial, and career-readiness activities that service members and their families and caregivers engage to overcome challenges. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeff Troutman)
|11.28.2017
|11.29.2017 19:51
|3985811
|171128-N-ON468-0033
|4597x3065
|1.45 MB
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|1
|0
|0
Warrior Care Month Celebrated with Bowling Competition at Joint Base Pearl-Harbor-Hickam
