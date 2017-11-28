171128-N-ON468-0003 PEARL HARBOR (Nov. 28, 2017) United States Marine Corps service members take part in a bowling tournament in honor of Warrior Care Month at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The event was hosted by the Navy Wounded Warrior program, in commemoration of Warrior Care Month. This year’s theme for Warrior Care Month, as in years past, is “Show of Strength.” This strength is represented in the physical, mental, spiritual, emotional, familial, and career-readiness activities that service members and their families and caregivers engage to overcome challenges. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeff Troutman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2017 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 19:40 Photo ID: 3985810 VIRIN: 171128-N-ON468-0003 Resolution: 4598x3240 Size: 1.77 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bowling Tournament Held in Honor of Warrior Care Month on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. [Image 1 of 8], by PO1 Jeffrey Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.