171128-N-ON468-0400 PEARL HARBOR (Nov. 28, 2017) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Ivan Valencia prepares to bowl a frame during a bowling competition in honor of Warrior Care Month at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The event was hosted by the Navy Wounded Warrior program, in commemoration of Warrior Care Month. This year’s theme for Warrior Care Month, as in years past, is “Show of Strength.” This strength is represented in the physical, mental, spiritual, emotional, familial, and career-readiness activities that service members and their families and caregivers engage to overcome challenges. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeff Troutman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2017 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 19:49 Photo ID: 3985819 VIRIN: 171128-N-ON468-0400 Resolution: 5354x3453 Size: 1.8 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bowling Competition Held in Honor of Warrior Care Month on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 1 of 8], by PO1 Jeffrey Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.