Minot AFB hosts annual Thanksgiving Day of Love

Kim Lemley, 5th Medical Group exceptional family care coordinator, serves food during the annual Thanksgiving Day of Love at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Nov. 23, 2017. Approximately 75 base personnel volunteered to drive buses, escort seniors, serve meals and help in the kitchen during the Day of Love. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alyssa M. Akers)

