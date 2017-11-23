(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Minot AFB hosts annual Thanksgiving Day of Love [Image 1 of 5]

    Minot AFB hosts annual Thanksgiving Day of Love

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alyssa Akers 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Kim Lemley, 5th Medical Group exceptional family care coordinator, serves food during the annual Thanksgiving Day of Love at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Nov. 23, 2017. Approximately 75 base personnel volunteered to drive buses, escort seniors, serve meals and help in the kitchen during the Day of Love. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alyssa M. Akers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2017
    Date Posted: 11.29.2017 17:22
    Photo ID: 3985719
    VIRIN: 171123-F-VF865-0152
    Resolution: 6877x4912
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minot AFB hosts annual Thanksgiving Day of Love [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Alyssa Akers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Minot AFB hosts annual Thanksgiving Day of Love
    Minot AFB hosts annual Thanksgiving Day of Love
    Minot AFB hosts annual Thanksgiving Day of Love
    Minot AFB hosts annual Thanksgiving Day of Love
    Minot AFB hosts annual Thanksgiving Day of Love

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Minot AFB hosts annual Thanksgiving Day of Love

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    Day of Love

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT