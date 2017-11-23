(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Minot AFB hosts annual Thanksgiving Day of Love [Image 4 of 5]

    Minot AFB hosts annual Thanksgiving Day of Love

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alyssa Akers 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Ann Sellers, Minot senior representative, speaks during the annual Thanksgiving Day of Love at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Nov. 23, 2017. The Day of Love began in 1969 to promote community relations and involve base personnel separated from their families during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alyssa M. Akers)

    This work, Minot AFB hosts annual Thanksgiving Day of Love [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Alyssa Akers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

