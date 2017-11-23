Ann Sellers, Minot senior representative, speaks during the annual Thanksgiving Day of Love at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Nov. 23, 2017. The Day of Love began in 1969 to promote community relations and involve base personnel separated from their families during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alyssa M. Akers)
Minot AFB hosts annual Thanksgiving Day of Love
