Team Minot Airmen assist a Thanksgiving Day of Love attendee off the bus at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Nov. 23, 2017. Approximately 190 seniors were transported to the Jimmy Doolittle Center for the Day of Love by Team Minot volunteers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alyssa M. Akers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2017 Date Posted: 11.29.2017 17:22 Photo ID: 3985711 VIRIN: 171123-F-VF865-0037 Resolution: 6132x4380 Size: 3.7 MB Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Minot AFB hosts annual Thanksgiving Day of Love [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Alyssa Akers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.