    Louisiana Chefs Visit USS Louisiana

    BANGOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2017

    BANGOR, Wash. (Nov. 28, 2017) Christopher Lusk, executive chef from the New Orleans restaurant The Caribbean Room, serves Louisiana-inspired cuisine to the crewmembers of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743). Sponsored by the Navy League, Lusk traveled from New Orleans, Louisiana, with David Whitmore Jr., the chef de cuisine for Borgne Restaurant, to donate ingredients and cook for the 300-crew members on board the submarine. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michael Smith/Released)

    TAGS

    Culinary Specialists
    cooking
    chefs
    USS Louisiana
    submarine tour
    SSBN 743
    Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine
    The Caribbean Room

