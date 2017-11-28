Louisiana Chefs Visit USS Louisiana

BANGOR, Wash. (Nov. 28, 2017) Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Stephen Ingui, left, assigned to the Gold crew of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743), from Warwick, New York, prepares bread pudding with Christopher Lusk, executive chef from the New Orleans restaurant The Caribbean Room. Sponsored by the New Orleans Navy League, Lusk traveled from New Orleans, Louisiana, with David Whitmore Jr., the chef de cuisine for Borgne Restaurant, to donate ingredients and cook Louisiana-inspired cuisine for the 300-crew members on board the submarine. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michael Smith/Released)

