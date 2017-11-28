(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Louisiana Chefs Visit USS Louisiana [Image 2 of 2]

    Louisiana Chefs Visit USS Louisiana

    BANGOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2017

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Michael Smith 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    BANGOR, Wash. (Nov. 28, 2017) Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Stephen Ingui, left, assigned to the Gold crew of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743), from Warwick, New York, prepares bread pudding with Christopher Lusk, executive chef from the New Orleans restaurant The Caribbean Room. Sponsored by the New Orleans Navy League, Lusk traveled from New Orleans, Louisiana, with David Whitmore Jr., the chef de cuisine for Borgne Restaurant, to donate ingredients and cook Louisiana-inspired cuisine for the 300-crew members on board the submarine. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michael Smith/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2017
    Date Posted: 11.28.2017 18:14
    Location: BANGOR, WA, US 
    Hometown: WARWICK, NY, US
    Culinary Specialists
    New York
    cooking
    chefs
    Warwick
    USS Louisiana
    submarine tour
    SSBN 743
    Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine
    The Caribbean Room
    New Orleans food

