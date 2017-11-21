A U.S. Army Solider assigned to the 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment backs an Engagement Control Station into a C-17 Globemaster III, Nov. 21, 2017 at Altus Air Force Base, Okla. The exercise provided an opportunity for Soldiers from Fort Sill, Okla. to practice cargo deployment functions. Altus AFB Airmen helped by performing joint inspection training and providing aircraft for Soldiers to practice loading and securing vehicles and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Dowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2017 Date Posted: 11.28.2017 11:47 Photo ID: 3982850 VIRIN: 171121-F-LH697-0051 Resolution: 4771x3175 Size: 1.99 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Altus AFB Airmen train with Fort Sill Soldiers [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Cody Dowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.