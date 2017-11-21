Altus AFB Airmen train with Fort Sill Soldiers

Approximately 40 vehicles from the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade assigned to Fort Sill, Okla. were used for an exercise, Nov. 21, 2017 at Altus Air Force Base, Okla. The exercise provided an opportunity for Soldiers from Fort Sill, Okla. to practice cargo deployment functions. Altus AFB Airmen helped by performing joint inspection training and providing aircraft for Soldiers to practice loading and securing vehicles and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Dowell)

