    Altus AFB Airmen train with Fort Sill Soldiers

    Altus AFB Airmen train with Fort Sill Soldiers

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Dowell 

    97th Air Mobility Wing, Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tracy Tinsley, the superintendent of air freight assigned to the 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron, talks to U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment about the plans for a joint exercise, Nov. 21, 2017 at Altus Air Force Base, Okla. The exercise provided an opportunity for Soldiers from Fort Sill, Okla. to practice cargo deployment functions. Altus AFB Airmen helped by performing joint inspection training and providing aircraft for Soldiers to practice loading and securing vehicles and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Dowell)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2017
    Date Posted: 11.28.2017 11:47
    Photo ID: 3982845
    VIRIN: 171121-F-LH697-0032
    Resolution: 3894x2592
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    This work, Altus AFB Airmen train with Fort Sill Soldiers, by A1C Cody Dowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    joint
    exercise
    training
    Altus AFB
    97th Air Mobility Wing

