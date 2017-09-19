(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Einstein, Denzel Washington and da Vinci Connections Cited at Navy 2017 Academic Recognition Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Einstein, Denzel Washington and da Vinci Connections Cited at Navy 2017 Academic Recognition Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    DAHLGREN, Va. - Quinnesha Staton receives her certificate of achievement from Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Technical Director John Fiore, NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Godfrey 'Gus' Weekes, right, and Combat Direction Systems Activity Dam Neck Commanding Officer Cmdr. Andrew Hoffman at the 2017 NSWCDD academic awards ceremony. Staton was recognized for completing her master's in cybersecurity from the University of Maryland University College, and commended for her commitment to personal and professional development. (U.S. Navy photo by Patrick Dunn/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

