Einstein, Denzel Washington, and da Vinci Connections Cited at Navy 2017 Academic Recognition Ceremony

DAHLGREN, Va. - Lindsey Armentrout receives her certificate of achievement from Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Technical Director John Fiore, NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Godfrey 'Gus' Weekes, right, and Combat Direction Systems Activity Dam Neck Commanding Officer Cmdr. Andrew Hoffman at the 2017 NSWCDD academic awards ceremony. Armentrout was recognized for completing her bachelor's in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech, and commended for her commitment to personal and professional development. (U.S. Navy photo by Patrick Dunn/Released)

