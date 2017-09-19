DAHLGREN, Va. - James Finnie receives his certificate of achievement from Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Technical Director John Fiore, NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Godfrey 'Gus' Weekes, right, and Combat Direction Systems Activity Dam Neck Commanding Officer Cmdr. Andrew Hoffman at the 2017 NSWCDD academic awards ceremony. Finnie was recognized for completing his master's in cybersecurity engineering from Morgan State University, and commended for his commitment to personal and professional development. (U.S. Navy photo by Patrick Dunn/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2017 Date Posted: 09.27.2017 21:15 Photo ID: 3815677 VIRIN: 170919-N-DE005-004 Resolution: 3202x2528 Size: 1.81 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Einstein, Denzel Washington, and da Vinci Connections Cited at Navy 2017 Academic Recognition Ceremony [Image 1 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.