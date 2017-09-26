Clinton Chapman, center for the Hiroshima Dragonflies, takes possesion of the ball during the tip off against Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 26, 2017. The game was organized to bring two cultures together, through spirit and competitiveness, and assist the Dragonflies in completing their final scrimmage game, beginning the season. The Dragonflies said they were grateful to set foot on the air station to compete with service members. The Dragonflies won 69-20. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mason Roy)
Hiroshima Dragonflies overcome MCAS Iwakuni
