Hiroshima Dragonflies overcome MCAS Iwakuni

Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni and Hiroshima Dragonflies players pose for a photo at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 26, 2017. The game was organized to bring two cultures together, through spirit and competitiveness, and assist the Dragonflies in completing their final scrimmage game, beginning the season. MCAS Iwakuni dribbled their way up and down the court starting the game off on the right foot with several rebounds and a few 3-pointers, but as time went on the game slowly slipped out from underneath their sneakers. The Dragonflies won 69-20. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mason Roy)

