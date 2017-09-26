(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hiroshima Dragonflies overcome MCAS Iwakuni [Image 1 of 4]

    Hiroshima Dragonflies overcome MCAS Iwakuni

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.26.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mason Roy 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni and Hiroshima Dragonflies players pose for a photo at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 26, 2017. The game was organized to bring two cultures together, through spirit and competitiveness, and assist the Dragonflies in completing their final scrimmage game, beginning the season. MCAS Iwakuni dribbled their way up and down the court starting the game off on the right foot with several rebounds and a few 3-pointers, but as time went on the game slowly slipped out from underneath their sneakers. The Dragonflies won 69-20. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mason Roy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2017
    Date Posted: 09.27.2017 19:14
    Photo ID: 3815398
    VIRIN: 170926-M-OQ666-0316
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 13.51 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hiroshima Dragonflies overcome MCAS Iwakuni [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Mason Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hiroshima Dragonflies overcome MCAS Iwakuni
    Hiroshima Dragonflies overcome MCAS Iwakuni
    Hiroshima Dragonflies overcome MCAS Iwakuni
    Hiroshima Dragonflies overcome MCAS Iwakuni

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hiroshima Dragonflies overcome MCAS Iwakuni

    TAGS

    sports
    basketball
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Hiroshima

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT